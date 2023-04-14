Veterans out, new faces in as P.E.I. Premier Dennis King unveils cabinet

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King unveiled his new cabinet Friday morning, in the wake of his party's commanding victory in the 2023 provincial election.

The cabinet members were sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry at the Confederation Centre in Charlottetown.

The cabinet has five new additions:

Gilles Arsenault is minister of economic development, innovation and trade and minister responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs.

Jill Burridge becomes minister of finance.

Rob Lantz is minister of housing, land and communities.

Barb Ramsay is minister of social development and seniors.

Jenn Redmond is minister of workforce, advanced learning and population.

Five ministers changed portfolios:

Bloyce Thompson becomes deputy premier and moves from minister of economic growth, tourism and culture to minister of agriculture and minister of justice and public safety and attorney general.

Cory Deagle moves from minister of transportation and infrastructure to minister of fisheries, sport and culture.

Natalie Jameson's job evolved slightly to minister of education and early years, and she remains minister responsible for the status of women. She was previously minister of education and lifelong learning.

Ernie Hudson moves from minister of health and wellness to minister of transportation and infrastructure.

Mark McLane moves from minister of finance to minister of health and wellness.

Out of the cabinet are Matthew MacKay, who was minister of social development and housing; Jamie Fox, who was minister of fisheries and communities; and Darlene Compton, who was deputy premier, minister of agriculture and land, minister of justice and public safety and attorney general,

Steven Myers is the only cabinet member whose position is entirely unchanged. He remains minister of environment, energy and climate action.

King also retains his roles as president of executive council, and minister responsible for intergovernmental affairs and Indigenous relations.