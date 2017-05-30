P.E.I.-New Brunswick pandemic bubble possible, but not yet

A system where Prince Edward Islanders and New Brunswickers would be allowed to travel freely across the Confederation Bridge could be put in place this summer, says P.E.I. Premier Dennis King.

Checkpoints are in place with provincial officials at both ends of the bridge, and non-essential travel is not allowed.

The idea of creating a pandemic bubble with the two provinces has been around for a few weeks, because of the low number of COVID-19 cases in both provinces.

"I wouldn't say we're in a position today to announce any time soon, but it is and remains a hope of mine," said King Wednesday.

"I know my counterpart, Premier [Blaine] Higgs, talked about certainly not looking at anything before July 1st, but it's on his radar as well. But we have to make sure that we can do it safely and [Chief Public Health Officer Dr. [Heather] Morrison and her counterpart in New Brunswick will play a big role in that before we can get there."

Raising travel restrictions for residents of New Brunswick and P.E.I. could be a boon for the tourism industries in both provinces.

But King said many circumstances would have to align before either province felt it was safe to explore that option.

