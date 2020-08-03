New Brunswick man dies in P.E.I. paragliding incident

P.E.I. RCMP say a 71-year-old New Brunswick man is dead after a paragliding "incident" in the area of Point Prim, P.E.I., on Saturday.

In an email to CBC News, Kings District RCMP said they responded to the incident Saturday evening and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the RCMP and P.E.I. coroner's office are investigating.

The cause of death is still unknown. RCMP said the investigation is to determine whether a medical issue may have been the cause.

Officials with the Hang Gliding Paragliding Association of Atlantic Canada said the New Brunswick man is known to them.

In an email to CBC News, the association said the 71-year-old man was a paragliding pilot who received his certification after taking a detailed national training program from the Hang Gliding Paragliding Association of Canada. He received his certification to fly a paraglider independently in 2012.

RCMP said the man's family has been notified and more information will be provided as the investigation continues.

More from CBC P.E.I.