A new booklet aims to provide support to Mi'kmaw parents on P.E.I.

The Mi'kmaq Family Resource Centre in Charlottetown and Holland College have teamed up for a new booklet aimed at helping Mi'kmaw parents.

The booklet is called Creation Stories: Creating Strong Families Through Our Stories.

It's designed to help parents understand their own stories, education and traditions in order to help support their children, said project leader Neil Forbes.

The booklet, six years in the making, centres on the seven sacred gifts of life as expressed through Mi'kmaw tradition — love, honesty, humility, respect, truth, patience and wisdom.

It also looks to push the reader to consider how the sacred gifts have influenced them and how they would like to use them in their daily lives.

"There is good help and support for urban aboriginals on P.E.I. but if you're not comfortable with your story it will be much harder to open up to that help," Forbes said. "So we want people to know and embrace their story."

The booklet was funded by the Urban Aboriginal Knowledge Network Atlantic Research Centre and will be used in parenting workshops at the resource centre.

Limited copies of the booklet are available through the Mi'kmaq Family Resource Centre.

More P.E.I. news