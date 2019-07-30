New book offers fans a look at handwritten manuscript of Anne of Green Gables

In her new book, Carolyn Strom Collins has edited, photographed and transcribed the original text in its manuscript form to give Anne fans another look at the classic story. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

From scratched-out trains of thought to altered plot points, a new book takes a closer look at L.M. Montgomery's original manuscript of Anne of Green Gables and its road to publication.

Anne of Green Gables: The Original Manuscript has been edited by scholar and lifelong fan, Carolyn Strom Collins, who specializes in the subject of Montgomery and her works. The book is being printed by Nimbus Publishing.

I think when you're an adult you can really appreciate L.M. Montgomery's gift for irony and for humour. — Carolyn Strom Collins

Strom Collins first saw the original manuscript in 1992 while touring the Island.

"It was in a very dark room, no flash allowed. That kind of thing," she said.

"Very protective of the manuscript, which I was grateful for, of course because it's so important," Strom Collins said.

A closer look at a classic

In her new book, Strom Collins has edited, photographed and transcribed the original text in its manuscript form to give Anne fans another look at the classic story.

The book even features several pages filled with Montgomery's handwriting.

In 2016, Strom Collins was inspired after she read a book called Readying Rilla. The book explored the original manuscript for what was eventually called, Rilla of Ingleside. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

Strom Collins first fell in love with Anne's story as a child but has never failed to find new things to admire reading the text as an adult.

"I think when you're an adult you can really appreciate L.M. Montgomery's gift for irony and for humour and injecting all those neat things into the text that maybe you missed as a child," she said.

Inspiration from Rilla

In 2016, Strom Collins was inspired after she read a book called Readying Rilla. The book explored the original manuscript for Montgomery's Rilla of Ingleside.

In 1999, editors Kate and Elizabeth Waterston took the handwritten manuscript, scratched-out-words and all, and made it available to book lovers through the University of Guelph's Archival and Special Collections.

"I thought immediately — this must be done for Anne of Green Gables because it's of course, the best known of Montgomery's work," Strom Collins said.

She touched those pages, she wrote with pen and ink, she dipped the pen in ink every few lines. — Carolyn Strom Collins

From there, Strom Collins sought permission from the Confederation Centre to photograph all 844 pages of the original manuscript, including some of the back sides of pages, which didn't necessarily have thoughts connected to Anne of Green Gables.

"She used scraps of paper in those days to save paper," Strom Collins said.

After the photographs were taken she set to work on transcribing the handwritten manuscript.

'A little thrill'

Seeing the story in its original format was a special experience for Strom Collins.

"It gives you a little chill in a way, a little thrill because you know that was her pride and joy. She touched those pages, she wrote with pen and ink, she dipped the pen in ink every few lines," Strom Collins said.

A collection of different editions of the beloved book will be on display at the book's launch, in addition to getting the opportunity to see parts of the original manuscript.

The launch will take place Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at the Confederation Centre Art Gallery.

