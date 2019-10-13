Province mulls new asphalt technology that 'could extend the life of a bridge'
New material is used on top of bridge decks and is waterpoof
The province is mulling over a new kind of asphalt material ahead of next year's construction season.
Stephen Yeo, the chief engineer in P.E.I.'s Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, was in New Brunswick this week to see the material being produced.
"It could extend the life of a bridge structure itself, as moisture won't be penetrating down onto the concrete itself," Yeo said.
The new asphalt is used on top of bridge decks and is waterproof, he said.
The new material is likely more expensive for the province to use, Yeo said, but could last longer and even speed up maintenance.
Cost and labour
"Today, when we pave over the top of a bridge, we have to do waterproofing, let it set up for a while and then pave over the top of it. This kind of combines the two activities all into one," he said.
"There's a lot of labour-intensive work to scrape off the old waterproofing and put one on."
The new technology may reduce the number of potholes that form on bridges in the province, which he said could curb costs in maintenance in the long term.
If province decides to go with the new asphalt, he said, it wouldn't be used until the next construction season.
