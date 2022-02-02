2 in ICU, 15 in hospital related to COVID-19 on P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced there are 15 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including two people in intensive care.

There are eight other people in hospital who were admitted for other reasons, and tested positive for COVID-19 on admission or after being admitted.

There are 238 new cases of COVID-19 and 210 new recoveries. Those new cases are still under investigation

There are currently 2,253 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and there have been 8,379 cases total. P.E.I. is averaging 224 cases a day over the last seven days.

Outbreaks in high-risk settings

There are 22 early learning and child-care centres with cases or outbreaks. Six centres are open, one centre is closed and 15 are operating at modified or reduced capacity.

There are also outbreaks at numerous workplaces across the province, the Chief Public Health Office statement said.