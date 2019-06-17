Province seeks input on how to get to net-zero energy consumption by 2030

The P.E.I. government is looking for ideas to reach its goal of net-zero energy consumption by 2030.

Net-zero energy consumption is reached when the total amount of energy used is roughly equal to the amount of renewable energy created.

The province is asking Islanders to submit ideas, giving consideration to conservation, efficiency, land use, carbon removal and renewable energy sources.

Islanders can submit their ideas at www.princeedwardisland.ca/netzero .

