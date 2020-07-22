The incredible NEOWISE comet as seen from P.E.I.: Your Photos

If you looked up at the starry sky throughout July, you might have noticed a specific bright ball racing across the stars in the northwestern sky with a ribbon of light trailing behind it.

That was the NEOWISE comet, officially known as C/2020 F3 and discovered on March 27 by NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer mission.

This week we asked for your best shots of it and you Island stargazers delivered. NEOWISE will make its closest approach to Earth today, July 23, at a distance of 103 million kilometres.

Take a look at all the different pictures you sent us from across Prince Edward Island. You can also view them on our CBC P.E.I. Facebook page or our CBC P.E.I. Instagram account.

Jiayu Su shared this brilliant photo over Covehead Lighthouse. (Jiayu Su/Facebook)

Stephen DesRoches shared this picture of the comet's amazing white trail. (Stephen DesRoches/Facebook)

Jillian Blaquiere shared this picture from West Covehead. (Jillian Blaquiere/Facebook)

Janessa Hogan shared this photo of the comet as seen from Cardigan. (Janessa Hogan/Facebook)

Amber McNally sent this picture of the comet over French River earlier this month. (Amber McNally/Facebook)

Rodney Payne shared this picture from Wheatley River. (Rodney Payne/Facebook)

