Neighbour rescues students from top floor of burning duplex

A neighbour who was out shovelling his driveway helped rescue two students from the second floor of a duplex in Charlottetown after it caught fire early Sunday morning.

Charlottetown fire inspector Winston Bryan said the neighbour had put his ladder up to the second floor window and was helping the second occupant down when firefighters arrived on scene at about 7:30 a.m.

"Very luckily there was an individual shoveling the driveway this morning," Bryan said.

Two other occupants were able to escape on their own. All four residents are university or college students who were renting half of the duplex on Dawson Court.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers are assisting all four with emergency needs such as clothing, food and taxi fares, and have arranged temporary lodging for two. The other two will stay with friends the Red Cross said in a news release.

Bryan said heavy smoke was coming out of the building when firefighters arrived. He said the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but they are focusing on the living room area on the lower level.

He said the residents were checked by EMS on scene, and all were okay.

