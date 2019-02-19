Charlottetown man charged with wearing disguise with intent for alleged attempted robbery

A Charlottetown man has been charged with attempted robbery, breach of probation and wearing a disguise with intent in connection with an incident at Needs Convenience Store at 180 Brackley Point Road.

Charlottetown police allege the man entered the store with his face covered by a scarf and demanded some items, but nothing was taken. Police released a video on their website in an effort to locate a suspect.

The alleged incident occurred at around 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 14, police said.

A 23-year-old Charlottetown man was arrested on Saturday.

He has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on Feb. 28.

