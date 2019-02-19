Charlottetown man charged with wearing disguise with intent for alleged attempted robbery
A Charlottetown man has been charged with attempted robbery, breach of probation and wearing a disguise with intent in connection with an attempted robbery at Needs Convenience Store at 180 Brackley Point Road.
The alleged incident occurred on Feb. 14
Charlottetown police allege the man entered the store with his face covered by a scarf and demanded some items, but nothing was taken. Police released a video on their website in an effort to locate a suspect.
The alleged incident occurred at around 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 14, police said.
A 23-year-old Charlottetown man was arrested on Saturday.
He has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on Feb. 28.
With files by Angela Walker
