City of Charlottetown getting 2 more safe-disposal boxes for needles

The City of Charlottetown is part of a pilot project to add two more safe-disposals to the city, but some city councillors wonder how effective they will be.

"The City of Charlottetown has our staff and every day picking up needles and, you know, paraphernalia and other debris and other materials that are left over," said Charlottetown parks and recreation chair Coun. Mitchell Tweel following the meeting.

"We'll see how it unfolds."

The pilot is a collaboration between the province and the parks and recreation department.

'The city is polluted with needles,' says Charlottetown Coun. Mitchell Tweel. (Aaron Adetuyi/CBC)

Council didn't vote on the disposal boxes. City staff told parks and recreation staff that the pilot project would be moving forward at their last committee meeting. The disposal boxes will be at Joe Ghiz Park and on the Confederation Trail, near the Park Street Emergency Shelter.

Tweel wants the province to foot the bill for city staff cleaning up needles in the city, he said, adding the outreach centre is a provincial facility.

He said he has reservations about the whole pilot project.

"I got a mixed reaction to be honest with you," Tweel said.

"I do have grave concerns because it is buying into a strategy I am not sure works."

Tweel has been critial of the Community Outreach Centre handing out harm reduction supplies such as clean needles. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

Over the last several months Tweel has questioned who gave permission to non-governmental organizations to provide clean needles in the community.

"The city is polluted with needles," Tweel said.

At the end of August an eight-year-old was pricked by a used needle in Hillsborough Square.

A needle on the Confederation Trail in Charlottetown in 2018. (Jesara Sinclair/CBC)

According to the PEERS Alliance website, the organization has partnered with the Provincial Needle Exchange Program and the Community Outreach Centre to increase access to sterile injection equipment. Community members can also drop-off used injection equipment and other drug paraphernalia there for safe disposal.

PEERS Alliance also offers naloxone kits and drug testing strips to check for the presence of fentanyl.

Last year the province installed two safe disposal boxes, placing one outside the Community Outreach Centre on Euston Street and another near the former encampment at the Charlottetown Event Grounds. There are disposal units at the outreach centre and right outside Park Street Emergency Shelter.

But Tweel said he doesn't believe the disposal units are making the city any cleaner.

"I don't think they are effective at all," he said.

"They're [needles] in our parks, on school grounds, private property, public property."

In January, staff with the Chief Public Health Office told CBC News community service providers around the areas where the boxes have been installed have seen a significant reduction in the number of calls involving inappropriately discarded needles.

City staff said the two tamper proof needle drop boxes will be installed soon.