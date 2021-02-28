COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What you need to know about new restrictions, testing, exposures

It's Day 1 of a new "circuit breaker" on P.E.I.

Here's what you need to know, based on information from the Chief Public Health Office.

If you have dinner reservations at a restaurant, they've been cancelled. Restaurants are closed to indoor dining. Takeout is still an option.

You can still have guests in your house, up to 10, indoors or outdoors. This circle of people should be as consistent as possible, and should not include anyone in self-isolation. You should do your best to maintain physical distancing.

Schools will continue to operate with in-class learning, following existing health-care measures. Same goes for child-care centres.

You can go to church and other places of worship, but only 50 people are allowed inside at a time, with no additional cohorts.

Concerts and movie theatres are also subject to the 50-person limit.

Shops at 50 per cent capacity

You can shop. Retails stores, markets and craft fairs can operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Many other businesses can operate at 50 per cent capacity. These include gyms, museums, libraries and casinos.

Sports games and tournaments are not permitted. However, practices can continue under the organized gathering limit of 50.

Personal services, such as massage therapy, may operate on an appointment basis, but masks must be worn at all times by staff and patrons.

Public services should be available in-person, phone, virtual, delivery or pick-up.

No change to long-term care facilities

There is no change to long-term care. That means up to three partners in care and a limited number of visitors are permitted in designated areas. Residents are permitted to travel only in the company of partners in care, or for exceptional circumstances.

You can get married, but cut your guest list to 50 plus officiants. Cancel the DJ — no wedding receptions allowed.

Funerals are permitted with 50 people, but as with weddings, no receptions.

These measures will be in effect until at least March 14.

Testing details

People in the Summerside area between the ages of 14 and 29 are being asked to get tested for COVID-19 Sunday at Three Oaks High School.

The temporary clinic will be open until 8 p.m.

To help manage lineups, those aged 22 to 29 years old born from Jan. 1 to June 30 are asked to show up between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., and those born July 1 to Dec. 31 should go between 2 and 8 p.m.

Anyone from 14 to 21 who did not get tested Saturday can show up at Three Oaks any time Sunday for a test.

For people of any age with symptoms, or a history of visiting one of the public exposure sites at the times listed below, the Slemon Park testing centre will be open until 8 p.m. and the Borden-Carleton and Park Street (Charlottetown) testing sites are open until 4 p.m.

P.E.I. has had 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past five days, and 127 since the pandemic began almost a year ago.

Public exposure sites

Here is a list of exposure sites. Anyone who has visited the locations within the times provided should self-isolate and get tested as soon as possible.

Pita Pit , Summerside : Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-9 pm.; Feb. 21, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Feb. 22, 12 noon-9 p.m.; Feb. 23, 12 noon-9 p.m.; Feb. 24, 2-4 p.m.; Feb. 26, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

, : Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-9 pm.; Feb. 21, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Feb. 22, 12 noon-9 p.m.; Feb. 23, 12 noon-9 p.m.; Feb. 24, 2-4 p.m.; Feb. 26, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Callbeck's Home Hardware , Summerside : Feb. 16, 18, 19, 20, 22, 25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (all dates)

, : Feb. 16, 18, 19, 20, 22, 25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (all dates) Burger King , Granville Street, Summerside : Feb. 14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Feb. 17, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Feb. 18, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Feb. 20, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.; Feb. 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Feb. 22, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Feb. 23, 4 p.m.-1 a.m.; Feb. 24, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Feb. 25, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

, : Feb. 14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Feb. 17, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Feb. 18, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Feb. 20, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.; Feb. 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Feb. 22, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Feb. 23, 4 p.m.-1 a.m.; Feb. 24, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Feb. 25, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Dominos Pizza, Summerside : Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Feb. 18, 4-11 p.m.; Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Feb. 20: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 21, 4 p.m.-1 a.m.; Feb. 22, 4-11 p.m.; Feb. 23, 4 p.m.-1 a.m.; Feb. 24, 4 p.m.-1 a.m.

: Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Feb. 18, 4-11 p.m.; Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Feb. 20: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 21, 4 p.m.-1 a.m.; Feb. 22, 4-11 p.m.; Feb. 23, 4 p.m.-1 a.m.; Feb. 24, 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , Summerside: Feb. 21, 10-11 a.m.

, Feb. 21, 10-11 a.m. Dollarama , Summerside : Feb. 20, 3-4 p.m.

, : Feb. 20, 3-4 p.m. Superstore , Montague : Feb. 24, 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Feb. 25, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

, : Feb. 24, 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Feb. 25, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tailgate Bar & Grill, Montague : Feb. 25, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

: Feb. 25, 9:30-11:30 p.m. Iron Haven Gym, Summerside : Feb. 20, 6-8 p.m.; Feb. 23, 6-8 p.m.

: Feb. 20, 6-8 p.m.; Feb. 23, 6-8 p.m. Toys R Us, Charlottetown : Feb. 23, 10 a.m.-12 noon

: Feb. 23, 10 a.m.-12 noon Taste of India, Charlottetown : Feb. 20, 4-10 p.m.; Feb. 21, 3-9 p.m.; Feb. 22, 3-9 p.m.; Feb. 23, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

: Feb. 20, 4-10 p.m.; Feb. 21, 3-9 p.m.; Feb. 22, 3-9 p.m.; Feb. 23, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Breakfast Spot, Summerside: Feb. 20, 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Reminder about symptoms

