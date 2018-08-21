Need nearly doubles this year ahead of Salvation Army's back-to-school event

The Salvation Army in Charlottetown is looking for nearly double the amount of donations it needed last year for its back-to-school event.

The annual campaign gives out backpacks and school supplies to Island families on a tight budget.

Last year, the Salvation Army received 120 requests for supplies. This year, the thrift store has received 233 requests.

"Yesterday was the final day for registration, so we have received some donations but it's not enough to cover everything we need," said Maj. Miriam Leslie, with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is still in need of about 90 more backpacks in addition to pencils and rulers, she said.

Increase in need

The spike in requests is likely due to a growing number of newcomer families on P.E.I., Leslie said.

While the Salvation Army is overwhelmed, Leslie said, it is good to see so many people who are in need reaching out.

"People are recognizing the Salvation Army is a place that does want to help," Leslie said. "Our motto is giving hope today."

The thrift store is accepting donations for their back-to-school program until Friday at 4 p.m. so they are able to distribute the donations to families on Saturday.

