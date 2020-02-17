Montague's Nearly New Shop 'an easy way to donate to charity' while thrifting for deals

Tuesdays are the busiest days of the week at the Nearly New Shop on Mainstreet in Montague, P.E.I.

Shelves are stocked by staff a day in advance so that customers can easily roam through aisles filled with nearly-new treasures ranging from houseware items to clothing.

While the secondhand store has built a reputation over the past 20 years as the local spot to find great bargains, the shop also donates its proceeds back to the local hospital and other community projects.

The major focus for fundraising is typically the Kings County Memorial Hospital Auxillary and the Riverview Manor in Montague.

"All our donations are from the communities," said Jeannie Garnhum, a part-time employee with the shop. "It is wonderful, we get everything from toys ... to skates, houseware, linen.

The thrift store has built a reputation among local thrifters over the past 20 years. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

"Some of the older ladies that were in the auxiliaries years ago came up with an idea, they were kind of sharing clothing with each other and decided to put it into a store."

About 65 per cent of the store's revenue is put back into the hospital, the manor or other community initiatives. Last year, the shop made about $112,000 before expenses, said Margaret Jean Smith, who oversees the shop.

"It gives us a great amount of pride and it gives us a real feeling of purpose and that we are truly helping the community," she said.

The shop isn't your average thrift store, Garnhum said, explaining that the outlet manages to rake in up to $1,600.

It allows you to buy things that you sometimes normally wouldn't be able to buy. — Elaine VanIderstine

She said not only do the proceeds go toward medical equipment for the hospital and manor but they can also pay for furniture and artwork to brighten up spaces used by patients and their families.

Elaine VanIderstine said she's been an avid shopper at the Nearly New Shop for the past several years.

She said she wishes it had existed when she was raising her four children.

"It allows you to buy things that you sometimes normally wouldn't be able to buy, you don't really need them but you think, 'Ah, it's for a good cause," Vanlderstine said. "I hear people say that all the time when I'm here.

"It's an easy way to donate to charity and you do it on a regular basis rather than writing a cheque and taking a lump of your money which you might not have much of sometimes. It's just wonderful all around."

More from CBC P.E.I.