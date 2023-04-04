NDP gains in popular vote but fails to claim a seat in P.E.I. legislature

P.E.I.'s New Democratic Party secured 4.5 per cent of the popular vote in Monday's election, but still doesn't have a seat in the provincial legislature.

Unofficial results put the NDP's total at 3,359 votes out of a total of more than 75,000 cast. Leader Michelle Neill came fourth in her riding, District 13: Charlottetown-Brighton, with just 202 votes.

"You all inspire me," Neill told supporters just after 8 p.m. AT, after conceding the election.

"We are a party of everyday people trying to make life better for Islanders."

She went on to promise the Progressive Conservative government "won't get a pass" just because the NDP has no members in the legislature.

Dennis King's PC Party walked away with a solid majority government following a snap election call earlier this spring, with the party taking 22 of 27 seats in the legislature.

The Liberal Party claimed Official Opposition status with three seats, though Leader Sharon Cameron failed to win in her district.

The Green Party under Peter Bevan-Baker was knocked down to third-party status after keeping just two seats of the eight it won in 2019.