P.E.I. NDP unveil plan to address rural doctor shortage

The provincial NDP unveiled a plan to assist those impacted by the long waits in P.E.I. hospitals, and long waits for family doctors and specialists on Monday.

"We simply do not have enough family doctors on the Island. Successive governments have promised to give all Islanders access to a family doctor," NDP candidate and retired family physician Herb Dickieson said in a news release.

"Primary care is a right that all citizens in our province should have, but don't."

The NDP say if elected they would create a recruitment and retention plan for rural doctors, broadening the scope of the recruitment search for physicians alongside current physicians.

"It is estimated that some 80 per cent of what happens in our health-care system takes place in primary care settings which usually means family physicians' offices. Yet, right now more than 15,000 Islanders are currently without a family doctor," Dickieson said.

The NDP would double residency positions immediately and triple residency positions in 2020. The NDP say this would allow more medical graduates to complete their education in Island hospitals and clinics

"In a recent survey of P.E.I. physicians, 56 per cent indicated an intention to retire, downsize or leave practice in the next 5 years, clearly illustrating the need for an accelerated recruitment and retention plan," Dickieson said.

Training at home

The NDP also wants to work with the UPEI to develop a medical program similar to the Atlantic Veterinary College.

"If we want doctors to stay here we have to train them here," provincial NDP Leader Joe Bryne said in a news release.

"There is no reason whatsoever that we cannot train doctors in P.E.I."

"We just don't understand why the MacLauchlan government hasn't already instituted this plan. It's a no-brainer," Byrne said.

Plan for doctors from Liberals, PCs and Greens

Other parties have their own plan to deal with Island health care — including doctor shortages.

The Liberals' plan includes funding to increase walk-in-clinic capacity and recruitment of rural doctors.

The PCs promised to allow nurses, pharmacists and other health-care professionals a broader scope of practice.

The Greens's platform includes developing a new model to for pay and benefits for doctors in an effort to recruit physicians and to actively recruit medical residents and nurse practitioners to the Island.

