P.E.I. NDP call leadership convention for April
Former leader resigned in September 2020
Island New Democrats will hold a leadership convention on April 2, immediately following their annual general meeting on the same day.
The P.E.I. party has been without a leader since Joe Byrne stepped down in September of 2020.
The NDP have only ever held one seat in the P.E.I. Legislature, from 1996-2000, but party president Lori MacKay said the new leader will take charge of a party in a good position.
"The new leader will inherit a debt-free organization with a supportive executive and provincial council, as well as enthusiastic party activists," said MacKay in a news release.
The convention was previously scheduled for Nov. 6 of last year.
Leadership candidates must announce their intention by March 13, allowing time for registration and vetting.
