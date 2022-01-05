P.E.I. NDP call leadership convention for April

Island New Democrats will hold a leadership convention on April 2, immediately following their annual general meeting on the same day.

The P.E.I. party has been without a leader since Joe Byrne stepped down in September of 2020.

The NDP have only ever held one seat in the P.E.I. Legislature, from 1996-2000, but party president Lori MacKay said the new leader will take charge of a party in a good position.

"The new leader will inherit a debt-free organization with a supportive executive and provincial council, as well as enthusiastic party activists," said MacKay in a news release.

The convention was previously scheduled for Nov. 6 of last year.

Leadership candidates must announce their intention by March 13, allowing time for registration and vetting.