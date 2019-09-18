NDP leader vows to add medical faculty at UPEI
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has vowed to help end health care wait times on Prince Edward Island by promising to build a medical faculty at UPEI.
P.E.I. is the only province in Canada without a medical school
P.E.I. is the only province in Canada without a medical school.
Singh said in a release he has spoken with P.E.I. Premier Dennis King about a federal partnership.
"P.E.I. residents shouldn't have to leave the province just to get care. When you're feeling sick, you shouldn't be forced to drive for hours to see a doctor. People deserve better," Singh said in the release.
During the 2019 provincial election NDP candidates Herb Dickieson and Joe Byrne, who is now the NDP's federal candidate in Charlottetown both said adding a medical faculty to UPEI would help P.E.I.'s health care situation.
