P.E.I. NDP needs to 'be better at the politics of it,' says leader
'We have to go out and get our message out and make sure that people see us as an alternative'
The leader of P.E.I.'s NDP says the party needs to do a better job of playing politics.
Joe Byrne said he knows Islanders like the party's policies, because many of those ideas are being adopted by other parties. He points to the idea of a medical faculty at UPEI as just one example.
But the party can't seem to connect that to electoral success.
"We have to be better at the politics of it," Byrne said in a year-end interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.
"We have to go out and get our message out and make sure that people see us as an alternative to deliver on our own ideas."
Byrne's Liberal connections
Both Byrne and the NDP have had a difficult time resonating with Island voters.
In the April 23 provincial election, the NDP placed a distant fourth, receiving only three per cent of the overall votes cast.
Byrne himself placed fourth in District 12, Charlottetown-Victoria Park, receiving 10.7 per cent of the vote.
The NDP has only ever elected an MLA to the P.E.I. Legislature once in the province's history. That was when Herb Dickieson won in O'Leary in 1996.
Byrne has also run unsuccessfully in federal elections in 2011, 2015 and 2019.
Byrne said he has been asked to run for other political parties, but he's not convinced it would be a good match. He wouldn't say in his year-end interview which parties had asked him to run under their banner.
Growing up in Sept-Iles, Que., Byrne did volunteer for Pierre Trudeau's deputy prime minister, Allan MacEachen. His online bio refers to this teenage Liberal volunteer work as a "temporary affliction."
'We do need to see harder questions'
"I want to see us successful and I want to see our governments be successful. I think it would be more successful if we had a few more NDP voices in there," Byrne said.
Byrne goes to the P.E.I. Legislature almost every day it sits and he plans to continue to be there, even if it is from the sidelines.
"I need to see the cut and thrust of the debate," he said.
And what he sees, he said, he's not impressed with.
Byrne said he'd like to see harder questions from the opposition parties.
"Collaboration is not an objective in and of itself, it's supposed to lead to good government," he said.
"What I like is we're not seeing the attempts for the gotcha moments, but we do need to see harder questions."
More P.E.I. news
With files by CBC News:Compass
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.