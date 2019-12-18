P.E.I. NDP needs to 'be better at the politics of it,' says leader

The leader of P.E.I.'s NDP says the party needs to do a better job of playing politics.

Joe Byrne said he knows Islanders like the party's policies, because many of those ideas are being adopted by other parties. He points to the idea of a medical faculty at UPEI as just one example.

But the party can't seem to connect that to electoral success.

"We have to be better at the politics of it," Byrne said in a year-end interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

"We have to go out and get our message out and make sure that people see us as an alternative to deliver on our own ideas."

Byrne's Liberal connections

Both Byrne and the NDP have had a difficult time resonating with Island voters.

In the April 23 provincial election, the NDP placed a distant fourth, receiving only three per cent of the overall votes cast.

The four leaders, Joe Byrne, Dennis King, Peter Bevan-Baker and Wade MacLauchlan shake hands before a debate during the 2019 provincial election. The NDP placed a distant fourth in the election. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

Byrne himself placed fourth in District 12, Charlottetown-Victoria Park, receiving 10.7 per cent of the vote.

The NDP has only ever elected an MLA to the P.E.I. Legislature once in the province's history. That was when Herb Dickieson won in O'Leary in 1996.

Byrne has also run unsuccessfully in federal elections in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Byrne said he has been asked to run for other political parties, but he's not convinced it would be a good match. He wouldn't say in his year-end interview which parties had asked him to run under their banner.

Growing up in Sept-Iles, Que., Byrne did volunteer for Pierre Trudeau's deputy prime minister, Allan MacEachen. His online bio refers to this teenage Liberal volunteer work as a "temporary affliction."

'We do need to see harder questions'

"I want to see us successful and I want to see our governments be successful. I think it would be more successful if we had a few more NDP voices in there," Byrne said.

Joe Byrne says he will continue to go to the P.E.I. Legislature daily because he wants to see 'the cut and thrust of the debate.' (Brian McInnis/CBC)

Byrne goes to the P.E.I. Legislature almost every day it sits and he plans to continue to be there, even if it is from the sidelines.

"I need to see the cut and thrust of the debate," he said.

And what he sees, he said, he's not impressed with.

Byrne said he'd like to see harder questions from the opposition parties.

"Collaboration is not an objective in and of itself, it's supposed to lead to good government," he said.

"What I like is we're not seeing the attempts for the gotcha moments, but we do need to see harder questions."

