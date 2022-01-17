Michelle Neill 1st to announce candidacy for NDP leadership on P.E.I.

Michelle Neill, who ran for the NDP in the Malpeque riding in the 2021 federal election, has announced her candidacy for the leadership of the provincial party.

The announcement was made during a Zoom conference on Monday. She is the first to put her name forward for the position left vacant after Joe Byrne stepped down in September, 2020.

Neill finished fourth in the 2021 federal election. Liberal Heath MacDonald won the Malpeque riding.

Neill, who lives in Oyster Bed Bridge and works for the Canada Revenue Agency, said the federal election campaign was a valuable experience.

"I really enjoyed going door to door and hearing about the different concerns. And for me, it didn't really matter even if people said, 'Well, generally I'm normally a supporter, let's say, of one of the other parties.' It didn't matter to me, right in the beginning, because I wanted them to know about me and what I stand for, and the policies that I stand for because a lot of the NDP policies are very similar to my own."

Neill said she relishes the challenge of growing the NDP on P.E.I., where only one member has been elected to the provincial legislature — Herb Dickieson in 1996.