Heat warnings issued across the Maritimes as temperatures soar

It just keeps getting hotter.

Following special weather statements issued to all three provinces on Saturday, Environment Canada has now issued heat warnings for all three provinces as the warm, humid air mass stretches across the Maritimes.

"The highest temperatures and humidex values are forecast to develop on Monday and Tuesday, and possibly extend into Wednesday and Thursday," the national weather service said.

For P.E.I., daytime highs for Monday and Tuesday are forecast to approach 30 C over most of the Island, with humidex values nearing 35 C.

In New Brunswick, daytime highs for Monday and Tuesday are forecast to be in the range of 30 to 35 C over most inland areas of the province, with humidex values ranging from 35 C to 41 C.

Kinda neat. Cooling station spritzing people with water. <a href="https://t.co/4Hwyk2Cw6X">pic.twitter.com/4Hwyk2Cw6X</a> —@shainaluck

For Nova Scotia, the heat warning is primarily for the mainland areas of the province as Cape Breton remains under a special weater statement.

Daytime highs in the mainland areas of the province for Monday and Tuesday are forecast to be around 30 C, with humidex values ranging from 35 C to 39 C.

Stay hydrated, Environment Canada urges

Coastal areas for all three provinces can expect cooler conditions, Environment Canada said.

The weather service urged Maritimers to drink plenty of water throughout the week and to stay in a cool places when possible.

Near seasonal temperatures are forecast to return toward the end of the week.