New Brunswick motorcycle rider killed in crash on P.E.I.

P.E.I. RCMP have filled in some of the details from a fatal accident on Thursday.

RCMP say the rider of a motorcycle was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck along Route 2 in the Hunter River area Thursday.

A 52-year-old New Brunswick man was the lone rider of the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Cpl. Mike Lutley with Queens District RCMP.

He said a 911 call came in around 5 p.m. on Thursday evening and police, Island EMS, New Glasgow fire department and the Department of Transportation responded to the scene.

Route 2 between Hunter River and Hazelgrove was shut down for several hours.

"There was a traffic collision analyst that was on scene investigating, so that person will be provided a report regarding their investigation," Lutley said.

The preliminary investigation suggests a collision between the pickup truck and the motorcycle that caused the rider of the motorcycle to lose control, Lutley said.

Police have not revealed the name of the man killed.

