Fisherman search Wednesday will focus on the shore

With the Joint Rescue Centre handing over the search for P.E.I. fisherman Jordan Hicken to RCMP, the search Wednesday is expected to be focused on land.

Hicken, a 23-year-old from Montague, went overboard while fishing off Naufrage early Tuesday morning.

The coast guard had vessels on the water along with two aircraft, and as many as 60 local boats were involved in the search. The search was called off about 8 p.m. RCMP are taking it over as a missing person case.

Kings District RCMP said weather will determine when the search will resume. High winds are forecast Wednesday.

RCMP say they are considering bringing in a dive team and a drone to help with the search.

Jordan Hicken was an experienced fisherman. ( Jordan Steven Lee Hicken/Facebook)

The St. Peters Fire Department had 15 members, including a rescue boat, on the search Tuesday, and will work with RCMP again Wednesday.

"We'll be going along the shoreline and the cape and hope we find him and get closure for the family," said Chief Craig Campbell.

Gear for the search was cleaned up and prepared Tuesday night, said Campbell, and after coordinating with RCMP they expect to be back to searching shortly after 7 a.m.

Hicken was an experienced fishermen, and had worked both in P.E.I. and Nova Scotia.

