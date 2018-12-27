Fisherman believed overboard off P.E.I. North Shore
Fishermen are searching off the North Shore of eastern P.E.I. for what is believed to be a fisherman who went overboard.
Search started about 6 a.m.
Fishermen are searching off the North Shore of eastern P.E.I. for what is believed to be a fisherman who went overboard.
Local fisherman and MLA Sidney MacEwen said boats from Naufrage and Redhead harbours are involved in the search. The search, which started about 6 a.m., is off Goose River.
RCMP confirm they are on the scene, but have not provided any details.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Stephanie Kelly