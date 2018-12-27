Skip to Main Content
Fisherman believed overboard off P.E.I. North Shore
PEI·New

Fishermen are searching off the North Shore of eastern P.E.I. for what is believed to be a fisherman who went overboard.

Search started about 6 a.m.

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
RCMP confirm they are on the scene but have not provided details. (RCMP)

Local fisherman and MLA Sidney MacEwen said boats from Naufrage and Redhead harbours are involved in the search. The search, which started about 6 a.m., is off Goose River.

RCMP confirm they are on the scene, but have not provided any details.

With files from Stephanie Kelly

