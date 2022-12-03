Dear Justin: NatureBus collects letters from concerned Islanders to be delivered to PM

When Daphne Davey heard Nature Canada was coming to Charlottetown on Saturday to collect letters from citizens concerned about the environment and deliver them to the country's leaders, she whipped out her pen and paper and started writing.

Protecting the environment is important to Davey, and not just because of the physical benefits of walking in the woods and fields.

"There is also the spiritual aspect," she said.

"I think people who do get out into nature and see the natural environment around them and enjoy it and learn from it, I think it pulls them up somewhat. And let's face it, we need that with [post-tropical storm] Fiona and COVID and all of that."

Davey was among the Islanders submitting letters that will be delivered via the NatureBus to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others at NatureCOP, a UN convention on biological diversity that will be held in Montreal beginning Wednesday.

Daphne Davey says the Canadian government must take a greater leadership in protecting and restoring the environment. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Three buses sponsored by Nature Canada, one of Canada's largest conservation organizations, left from Halifax, Vancouver and London, Ont., en route to Montreal.

Chris Ortenburger, the species at risk project co-ordinator for Nature P.E.I., was thrilled the bus was able to include Charlottetown in its itinerary.

"We've had some really, really introspective messages from people. Things like … we can only use this planet so much before we're going to kill it, then it will be worthless. I think that's one of the best ones I've seen."

Sam Featherstone hopes the letters will have an impact on decisions made at the Montreal conference. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Sam Featherstone, an organizing specialist with Nature Canada, was on the bus that stopped in Charlottetown. Letters have come in from people of all ages, she said, and she hopes they will have an impact on decisions made at the conference.

"People really want to preserve the places that are so important to them, they want to be able to go camping and go fishing, canoeing, kayaking, and do all the things they love to do outside and be able to live that healthy lifestyle in balance with nature."

So listen up, Justin Trudeau. P.E.I. has a message coming your way.

"The government must take greater leadership in protecting and restoring the environment," Davey said.