New nature trail coming for Borden-Carleton

Work is underway to develop a 1.5 kilometre trail around Rollie's Marsh in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I. — the first phase of a project that includes creating a trail under the Confederation Bridge and a facelift for Marine Rail Park.

The Central Development Corporation is looking for engineering or construction companies interested in doing the work, and is helping the town complete this project, which has been years in the making.

"We're looking to build a nature trail, because Borden's a really busy place," said Cora Sonier, the development corporation's project manager.

"It would be great to have some place where the residents can kind of get away from all that noise.

It's just an absolutely beautiful spot that we want to try to preserve. — Cora Sonier

"A little basic trail, low-maintenance, just something where residents can get back into nature and notice more than the cars driving by and the traffic from the bridge."

'An absolutely beautiful spot'

The area of land is to the right off the Trans-Canada Highway after the Dickie Road intersection driving toward the Confederation Bridge.

It has been used by Ducks Unlimited, Island Nature Trust and by hunters and trappers as a wildlife education area, Sonier said.

"It's beautiful. It has hundreds — literally hundreds — of species of birds that nest there in that area. You also have your beavers, the monarch butterflies — it's just an absolutely beautiful spot that we want to try to preserve," she said.

There's so much potential in that area that's just untapped right now. — Cora Sonier

The corporation has consulted with the above groups and more to make sure they approve of the project, and Sonier said they are all supportive.

There's been lots of interest from engineering and construction companies so far, the corporation said, and it will be taking offers from companies until March 28.

The second part of the two-phase project would be a trail from Rollie's Marsh down to the shore, under the Confederation Bridge, connected to the Marine Rail Park, and will bring the length of the project to three or four kilometres.

Sonier said that work, which is expected to start in summer 2023, will include a facelift for that park.

'So much potential'

The corporation is hoping the project will be complete by this August.

"We need to make this a spot where people stay and spend their money rather than just driving through. There's so much potential in that area that's just untapped right now," Sonier said.

She said the trail will also be a nice place for visitors arriving on P.E.I. to get out of their cars, stretch their legs and enjoy a bit of nature.