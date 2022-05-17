P.E.I. forestry-focused charity sees boom in interest

A P.E.I. charity that does a wide range of work with native trees, plants and forest education says the pandemic seems to have spiked an interest an demand.

Gary Schneider, project manager with the MacPhail Woods Ecological Forestry Project based in Orwell, says the number of people attending workshops or buying native plants from their nursery has doubled in the past couple of years — and he's seeing a genuine interest in nature.

"There's way more people walking the trails, coming out to the nursery ... wanting to learn about birds and plants and all kinds of stuff," Schneider said.

"It's really quite exciting."

MacPhail Woods Ecological Forestry Project works to protect natural areas, and promote native plant species and sustainable land and forest management. (Laura Meader/CBC)

He said demand for everything from education sessions to workshops in chain saw use seems to keep growing.

"Maybe what they've done is just slowed down in the rest of their lives and are trying to fill that space with something."

Good news for rare plants

Schneider said the increase in people buying native plants for their properties will help spread those native plants out to more places on the Island.

"Some of the plants we're growing are incredibly rare," he said.

A lot of the work at MacPhail consists of growing native plant species which are sold and used in reforestation and other conservation projects. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"It's a really good step in bringing back those plants."

Keeping up plant diversity is important for overall health of an area, Schneider said, making it less vulnerable.

Increased revenue helps

The increased interest in the site will help hire more people for longer periods, start new projects and cover rising operational costs, including fuel costs.

Seeking out government funding can be time-consuming, he said, so nursery sales of native plants help.

MacPhail Woods was able to keep about half a dozen employees on all winter. (Laura Meader/CBC )

"We are definitely selling more plants ... It's lovely to have some money coming in."

MacPhail Woods also got some provincial funding to help build a greenhouse for the first time this year, which will help extend the growing season.

Staff are also working on a new trail system on the Lindsay property, right beside the MacPhail site, which includes 100 acres and was recently donated.

Schneider started the site in 1991 in hopes of "getting people excited about their forests."