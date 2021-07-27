Expansion further protects P.E.I.'s largest salt marsh

The Nature Conservancy of Canada has added 28 hectares to one of the largest wildlife corridors on P.E.I., at the mouth of the Percival River.

The Percival River runs into the Northumberland Strait about halfway between Summerside and West Point. In total, NCC now protects 299 hectares on a peninsula jutting out into Percival Bay.

"The Percival River area is one of the wilder corners of P.E.I. that local people cherish and few others have explored," said NCC P.E.I. program director Lanna Campbell in a news release.

"It feeds into Egmont Bay and the Northumberland Strait and is vitally important for birds. NCC has been working in the North Enmore area since 2008."

The Percival River area contains the largest unbroken tract of salt marsh on P.E.I. The new property features a mixed forest of black spruce, red maple and balsam fir. Birds that make their home there include great blue heron, common goldeneye, longtail duck and scoter.

Half of the land was donated by people who wish to remain anonymous, NCC said. The funds to purchase the remaining property were provided by NCC.

More from CBC P.E.I.