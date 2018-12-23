How a Christmas gift could help 'iconic Canadian critters'

If you're still searching for a gift for that hard-to-buy-for person on your list, the Nature Conservancy of Canada has an idea.

A donation through the Gifts of Canadian Nature program.

It's a symbolic purchase of acreage or habitat to help protect natural areas across the country, said Andrew Holland, the national media relations director with the conservancy.

"There are some pretty iconic species that are part of this Gifts of Canadian Nature program, from snowy owls to narwhal to moose to swift foxes — lots of iconic Canadian critters," he said on CBC Radio's Mainstreet P.E.I.

Essentially the money goes toward our habitat conservation efforts so that these animals have a home for the holidays. — Andrew Holland

It's 24th year for Gifts of Canadian Nature program, which has been a major fundraiser for the non-profit organization.

Canada lynx are provincially endangered in New Brunswick & Nova Scotia. Symbolically adopt a lynx today and help ensure this species’ survival. Go paperless & an e-certificate will be sent to your recipient — just in time for the holidays <a href="https://t.co/reXVRftWDY">https://t.co/reXVRftWDY</a> <a href="https://t.co/DuQJgE4OHt">pic.twitter.com/DuQJgE4OHt</a> —@NCC_CNC

"Real estate is expensive, especially in coastal communities and there's a lot of development pressures on it so we have to raise a lot of money to not only acquire property but also care for them over the long term," Holland said.

'That takes money'

"Whether it's a reforestation project or removing invasive species or making it suitable for hiking and walking or putting in observation lookouts or canoe or kayak launching facilities, we try to do upgrades to these properties so that their ideal for the people to enjoy. But that takes money."

Holland said there are ways to direct which projects or regions you would like your donation to go toward. The gift comes with an e-certificate, as well as a Nature Conservancy of Canada calendar and a booklet that shows the different species the conservancy protects.

