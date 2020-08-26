P.E.I. nature reserve gets 14-hectare donation of forested wetlands
Well-known Charlottetown brothers donated property to Nature Conservancy of Canada
The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is celebrating another major land donation on the Island, this time from well-known brothers Tony and Liam Dolan of Charlottetown.
Liam owns several restaurants, including Peakes Quay in Charlotteown, and Tony is a board member with Spinal Cord Injury P.E.I.
The donation is 14 hectares of forested property in Kingsboro, P.E.I., in the eastern part of the province.
It will allow for the expansion of the NCC's Camilla and Mel MacPhee Nature Reserve.
Lanna Campbell, the conservancy's program director for P.E.I., described it as a "great piece of the puzzle" in the larger conservancy project.
"It's a beautiful little piece of property. It's mostly forested, a bit of bog in the middle," she said.
Campbell said some interesting flora and fauna were found when the conservancy combed through the area.
"So we actually heard a Canada warbler, which is a threatened species, and we saw really quite a few provincially rare species of plants," she said.
"The great thing about big pieces of forest that are protected, you know, a lot of critters really like that dense forest, so away from any roads. So the larger that we can make a protected area, the better for those kind of species."
With the Dolan donation, that nature reserve in Kings County has grown to about 126 hectares and includes a large wetland, according to a release.
Campbell said the public is welcome to enjoy the property.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.