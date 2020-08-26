P.E.I. nature reserve gets 14-hectare donation of forested wetlands

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is celebrating another major land donation on the Island, this time from well-known brothers Tony and Liam Dolan of Charlottetown.

Liam owns several restaurants, including Peakes Quay in Charlotteown, and Tony is a board member with Spinal Cord Injury P.E.I.

The donation is 14 hectares of forested property in Kingsboro, P.E.I., in the eastern part of the province.

It will allow for the expansion of the NCC's Camilla and Mel MacPhee Nature Reserve.

Lanna Campbell, the conservancy's program director for P.E.I., described it as a "great piece of the puzzle" in the larger conservancy project.

"It's a beautiful little piece of property. It's mostly forested, a bit of bog in the middle," she said.

Campbell said some interesting flora and fauna were found when the conservancy combed through the area.

"So we actually heard a Canada warbler, which is a threatened species, and we saw really quite a few provincially rare species of plants," she said.

Peat bog seen in an undated photo at the Mel and Camilla MacPhee Nature Reserve in Kingsboro, P.E.I. (Nature Conservancy of Canada)

"The great thing about big pieces of forest that are protected, you know, a lot of critters really like that dense forest, so away from any roads. So the larger that we can make a protected area, the better for those kind of species."

With the Dolan donation, that nature reserve in Kings County has grown to about 126 hectares and includes a large wetland, according to a release.

Campbell said the public is welcome to enjoy the property.

