Shutdown underway of natural gas wells near Cavendish

Halifax-based Corridor Resources Inc. is decommissioning two exploration wells near Cavendish, P.E.I.

Workers on-site are installing steel plugs and filling the wells with concrete. After that, the company will do an environmental assessment on the site and perform any remediation work that might be required.

Each of the wells, located on a rural property in the community of Mayfield, is about 2.5 kilometres deep.

Each of the wells is about 2.5 kilometres deep. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

This decommissioning marks the end of Corridor operations on P.E.I.

The wells had been in place for years, but never did produce commercial quantities of natural gas.

The company will perform any remediation that might be required, following an environmental site assessment. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The work now underway includes intermittent flaring of methane gas still in the wells. Some local residents have noticed the flames. The company says local fire departments and government have been notified of the flaring activity.

About a dozen workers are on the site, including personnel from Alberta, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, as well as local private contractors.

The wells will be filled with steel plugs and concrete. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Work is slated to take seven to 10 days. Crews on-site say poor weather has slowed their progress.

More P.E.I. news