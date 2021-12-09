All-natural breast prosthesis ready for market testing

Sometimes the best ideas are born out of crisis — such is the case with Prince Edward Island entrepreneur Simonne Cormier, who had breast cancer and a partial mastectomy in 2016.

She couldn't find a breast prosthesis she liked: something that looked and felt real, was comfortable and was made from natural, chemical-free materials.

So she made her own.

"There's no toxins, there's no chemicals" in the product, Cormier said from her office in the picturesque eastern P.E.I. town of Montague. "It's just all natural fibres that are used in my design."

Other prostheses on the market are made from polyester or silicone, she said, which aren't always comfortable. She tried many, but said she worried about chemicals in the fabric or foam filling leaching into scar tissue from surgery. They weren't breathable and made her sweat uncomfortably. Plus, some of them were outrageously expensive.

"It was very disconcerting to think that there was no alternate or natural product out there," she said.

Patented product

Cormier's first iteration of the prosthesis was a rolled-up cotton sock stuffed in her bra, she reveals with a laugh.

'I did make it for myself, but now I want to share that,' says Cormier. Women can shape the prosthesis themselves to mirror their other breast, and put it in any bra. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

Since then, she has worked with a designer and a manufacturer in Atlantic Canada to develop what she believes is a commercially viable product — which she has patented.

The soft bamboo jersey cover is backed by a layer of felted alpaca wool to mimic the density of a real breast, and Cormier herself fills them with fluffy, breathable alpaca fleece that can be shaped by hand. All the materials are sourced in Canada.

I know that the sales will come. — Simonne Cormier

She said wearers can customize the unit by removing some of the fleece. It can also be removed and fluffed up.

"It fills that negative space comfortably, and because we change over time, it was important that it not be a rigid prosthesis," she said.

'Just enough to fill your bra cup'

This past spring, Cormier asked a handful of women to try out a preliminary design she sewed at home, and received excellent feedback, she said.

Cormier measures the alpaca wool fill for each prosthesis precisely, then stuffs the cover. Right now it comes in one size which will fit most C to D cups, but Cormier plans more sizes in future. Women can remove fill to make the prosthesis smaller. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

Fast forward to this week, and Cormier is packing and shipping samples of her prosthesis for cancer survivors to try.

She has just received her first shipment of 100 units, and is seeking 75 women from across Canada to test either a partial or a full prosthesis.

There are two models — a smaller version for someone who has had a lumpectomy or partial breast removal, and a full breast replacement. They can be inserted into a regular bra, and the compression will keep it in place, she said.

"I wear mine all the time, gardening, doing whatever activities I'm doing, and it stays in place," Cormier said. "I don't even notice that I have it in place. It's very soft, it moulds right where it needs to fit and it stays there."

One full prosthesis weighs only 57 grams, or two ounces — "just enough to fill your bra cup," she said. "It'll conform and it'll feel just like your own."

She'll ask testers to wear the product for three weeks and fill out a questionnaire, detailing what they were using before and how this prosthesis compares.

'It feels real now'

Cormier has been working on her idea since 2017. She was a civil servant with no background in entrepreneurship, but retired early last year to create her company, Au Naturel Solutions. She is calling the prosthesis Comfort and Confidence.

Why try to take her idea to a competitive market?

"I could have said, 'I found what I need for me,' and just left it," she said. While she was intrigued by the challenge of creating what she needed, she said she wants to help patients who might not have the energy or resources to do the same.

"For me, it's a labour of love to be able to provide this," she said.

"It's going to make a change in lives. It already has — it has changed my life greatly. And I just want to share that with others."

Cormier competed in a regional business challenge for health and life sciences entrepreneurs in November in which she was a finalist. The winner, Newfoundland company MycoFutures North Atlantic that creates leather from mushrooms, took home the top prize of $25,000 in seed money plus $30,000 in services. Cormier said she was still thrilled with the experience and the judges' positive feedback.

"There's still some work to be done but we're really getting there. It feels real now," she said.

'I really want to see this succeed'

Prices for other breast prostheses on the market now range from $20 for what is essentially a small polyester, poly fluff-filled pillow, to $200 and up for an off-the-shelf silicone design (and more for custom versions). Some women opt for reconstructive surgery, which can have complications and costs thousands of dollars.

Cormier recommends hand-washing the bamboo outer cover, which is lined with alpaca wool, and removing and fluffing up the alpaca wool stuffing. Users can keep the wool in the handy box the prosthesis came in, until the cover is dry. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

Cormier's prosthesis will be priced at $100 to $125 for a partial and about $150 for a full.

She said many health insurance companies and provincial plans will cover at least some of the cost of most prostheses.

The prostheses will be for sale on her website, initially. She's sharing product brochures with the Cancer Society, cancer treatment centres, doctors' offices, naturopaths and physiotherapists in the hope that they'll share it with their newly-diagnosed clients.

She's spent about $5,000 of her own money and $25,000 from the P.E.I. government's Ignition Fund, another business challenge she won in 2019.

Her plan is to sell 30,000 units in the first year, which is "modest, but I feel doable," she said.

"I know that the sales will come".

She said she plans to grow her business herself, and hopes to soon hire some staff.

"There's the entrepreneurial me in there somewhere, and I really want to see this succeed," she said. "To just see where it can go, and enjoy that."