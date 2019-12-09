Nativity scene in iconic P.E.I. Christmas display damaged

The man behind an iconic Christmas light display in North Rustico, P.E.I., says he can't make sense of what he discovered Monday morning — part of his nativity scene was destroyed.

The nativity scene has been a prominent part of Gallant's display since he started it 30 years ago to honour his son after he died.

"[The door] never budged in Hurricane Dorian, so I can't see it coming off by itself," said James Gallant.

"It's hard to know what to make of it. I can't see people destroying it on purpose ... Somebody would have to hate Jesus, I think."

A large Plexiglas door and angel from the nativity were both cracked and lying on the ground, along with a nearby snowflake.

'Such a Scrooge'

Kathleen Gillis lives nearby and noticed the damage Monday morning, and notified Gallant.

James Gallant's neighbour Kathleen Gillis holds up a damaged wooden star from the nativity scene. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Gillis says she suspects her neighbour has once again been the victim of a crime. Three years ago, someone stole Gallant's donation box, which visitors fill with money for the Children's Wish Foundation.

"It's a bummer that somebody would be such a Scrooge this time of year," said Gillis.

"The work that he puts into this every year, the hours, the maintenance of it, and the joy this brings to everybody — to see the cars coming down our street all the time, it's great. And then to see someone do this to his hard work, it saddens me."

James Gallant's huge holiday light display is legendary on P.E.I. (Youtube)

Gallant built the nativity scene himself and estimates it suffered about $1,000 in damages.

He said he does plan to repair it eventually, but said he likely won't have time before Christmas.

"There's always people out there willing to help. Maybe this will be one of those opportunities for them," said Gillis.

Gallant said he has contacted the RCMP and hopes they may be able to get to the bottom of what happened.

Gillis was the one to notify Gallant that there was damage to the display. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

