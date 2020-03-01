'It makes me feel like me again': Cooking eel stew with the Native Council of P.E.I.

The Native Council of P.E.I. invited members of the Indigenous community to experience traditional Mi'kmaq food on Saturday in western P.E.I.

The event aimed to preserve and pass on Mi'kmaq culture. Smelts, halibut, eel stew and other fish traditionally eaten by the Mi'kmaq people were on the menu.

"I think it's important to … hold on to the cultures and traditions that we have as Mi'kmaq persons, like myself," said Sarah Bernard, the council's promotional co-ordinator.

"I'm Mi'kmaq and I'm still learning. So, it's really good to have days like this where you can come together as a community and share and learn about traditions and culture."

While it's important for adults to learn more about their culture, events like this have an impact on youth in the community, said Nancy Peters-Doyle, a director with the council. She brought her children to the event.

"It's also really important for the knowledge sharing for the younger generations to learn from the older generations and have everyone in between kind of partaking in the celebration that is a feast," said Peters-Doyle.

Peters-Doyle said events like this might help people discover more about their own culture.

She said some members are just discovering their culture.

"So they're … figuring out, you know, this is what this group of people did and, 'I wonder how my people did it if they're not Mi'kmaq from here?'"

Peters-Doyle hopes it also reminded people of the importance of nature in traditions.

"Sometimes we are so busy in our regular lives that we forget about the animals or the trees ... and the importance that it plays, not only in reaching and connecting with our ancestors and traditions but also that they're still present, like it's still an important thing that we should be knowing and learning."

'It makes me feel like me again'

Brian Clements, one of the attendees, said he thinks its been close to 25 years since he last peeled an eel.

He grew up watching his father prepare the fish and learned the skill from him. He said he's glad the community can come together to share in the tradition.

"It's nice for the kids to know where their ancestors come from and how they did things when they were younger. It's nice for them to learn, too," he said.

The Native Council of P.E.I. says events like this are important to share traditional knowledge between generations. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

His son, Adam, also came out for the day and learned how to peel eels with his father. He said he came out for the event to get in touch with his roots.

"It's nice to have things like this to remind you where you came from and who you are," he said.

"It makes me feel like me again."

Eels have been an important food source for the Mi'kmaq people for thousands of years, said Peters-Doyle.

"But also for medicinal purposes. We've used them for various things like arthritis and sprains … from my understanding," she said.

