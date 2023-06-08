'Drive by and watch it': Councillor's remarks about drug use lead to calls for resignation

The Native Council of P.E.I. is calling for Charlottetown Coun. Mitch Tweel to apologize and resign after statements he made during a recent council meeting.

But on Saturday, Tweel said he has no intention to do so.

The Native Council took exception to Tweel's comments at a special council meeting Sept. 25 during a discussion about using a modular building as an overdose prevention site.

Tweel was against the idea, and he used the Outreach Centre in his ward as an example as to why.

"Look at what that's become over the past couple of months, the past year," he said at the meeting.

"Any drug you want, you can get it. Drug paraphernalia is handed out. There will be a van up there again tonight handing out drug paraphernalia. Just take a drive by and watch it. Watch the episode."

The Native Council of P.E.I. said the van Tweel described is the Native Council's mobile harm reduction unit, which provides clean needles, first-aid supplies — even clothing — to those in need. It is part of a program funded by Health Canada.

A letter to Tweel and city council from the Native Council says there are already safety concerns for the mobile unit's staff. They've installed lights and cameras for one staff member who is worried their address could become public.

Now, they say Tweel's suggestion that people "drive by and watch" puts staff members at even greater risk.

Councillor Tweel's call to action to 'drive by and watch' our MHRT van with respect to the 'illegal activities taking place' are a call for intimidation, harassment, verbal abuse, adverse treatment of others, and prejudice of the provision of a service to the community,​​​​​​. — Letter signed by NCPEI Chief Lisa Cooper

The Native Council said it had no response to that letter, so now it is filing an official complaint.

"Councillor Tweel's call to action to 'drive by and watch' our MHRT van with respect to the 'illegal activities taking place' are a call for intimidation, harassment, verbal abuse, adverse treatment of others, and prejudice of the provision of a service to the community," said the Native Council's followup letter, signed by Chief Lisa Cooper.

"Upon a further investigation of the City Council, it may also be possible for this call to action to be an act of discrimination towards Indigenous peoples if Councillor Tweel was aware that the van was operated by the Native Council of P.E.I. and our staff."

Coun. Mitch Tweel suggested the needles and drug paraphernalia handed out by the mobile harm reduction unit are ending up discarded at nearby schools and sports fields. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

The Native Council wants Tweel to give a public apology, get education, and leave his position, either by resignation or dismissal.

When reached for comment on Saturday, Tweel said he would not apologize or resign, and reiterated his concern about the Outreach Centre and the effectiveness of the Mobile Harm Reduction unit.

"My constituents are my responsibility and I work hard to represent them in the most effective way possible, every day of the week," Tweel said in an email to CBC.

I will not rest until this process has been completed to the confidence and trust of the taxpaying residents. — Coun. Mitch Tweel

"The issue of the Outreach Centre and the unauthorized distribution of drug paraphernalia, at this facility and in the community, has consumed city residents for the past number of months and ever since the government opened up this facility, the residents want their neighbourhoods and communities to be predictably safe and secure. That is what I am concerned about and that is what I am committed to. I will not rest until this process has been completed to the confidence and trust of the taxpaying residents."

Tweel suggested the needles and paraphernalia handed out by the Native Council are ending up discarded in the residential neighbourhood.

He said he has questioned the operators of the Outreach Centre and the province about the unauthorized distribution of drug paraphernalia at the centre, which he said was to no avail.

"Why was drug paraphernalia allowed to be distributed between two city schools, next to a seniors' residence, in between two apartment buildings, and residential homes?" he said in his email to CBC.

"Why is it up to sporting organizations, coaches, support staff and administrators to pick up and clean up the dirty dangerous needles, on sports fields and venues? Why is it up to staff at city schools, Birchwood Junior High School and Prince Street School, to check the school grounds every day to pick up dangerous drug paraphernalia that may be laced with fentanyl, crystal meth and/or hepatitis C?"