Indigenous P.E.I. organization presents health findings to province

Off-reserve Indigenous people experience higher rates of poor health and are more likely than non-aboriginal people to suffer from chronic disease, a provincial standing committee heard Tuesday.

Lisa Cooper, president and Chief of the Native Council of Prince Edward Island, presented findings on policy recommendations and health issues to members of the provincial standing committee on health and wellness.

"I think it's really important for Health PEI to realize that the off-reserve population is very different than the on-reserve, that our needs are very different," Cooper said.

"When they are looking at policies and services, even around mental health and addictions report, they are going to know when we say off reserve is different, how that looks like and what that means and how we can best effect policy for change."

Cooper said there was a lack of data on Indigenous people living off-reserve and that front-line workers would need to sit down with people to get real information. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Cooper had a number of recommendations to the standing committee, including funding for culturally sensitive mental health and addictions support.

She also brought up the need for more access for off-reserve members to supported navigation in existing health care facilities.

Access for off-reserve members

Cooper said one of the main differences in health care for people living off-reserve is a lack of access to federally-funded health and addictions programs that are available to those living on-reserve.

Cooper said the NCPEI represents almost 1,000 members across the Island. Membership is open to anyone of aboriginal ancestry not living on a reserve.

Inclusive advisory council requested

She was also hoping to establish a co-ordination of research and an inclusive Indigenous advisory committee.

"I would like to see an advisory committee, including the Native Council, and an off-reserve representative for the mental health and addictions program," Cooper said.

"Like I said from day one, if you're going to have policies and services that are going to affect indigenous people, don't forget the ones who are off-reserve, because those are the ones affected the most."

A number of groups, individuals and organizations have made presentations to the provincial standing committee on health and wellness since the spring sitting of the legislature. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

The standing committee will now prepare a report based on the presentations made since the spring sitting of the house.

The committee will present its findings during the fall sitting of the legislature.

With files from Jessica Doria-Brown