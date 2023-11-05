Lisa Cooper looks ahead to 4 more years as chief of Native Council of P.E.I.

The chief of the Native Council of P.E.I. says she will continue to stand up for Indigenous people living off reserve on Mi'kmaw land, including those who use the controversial mobile harm reduction unit.

Lisa Cooper was elected chief for another four-year term on Saturday at the Native Council's general assembly in Mill River. She said one of her goals is to build on programs started during her last term.

One of those programs is the mobile harm reduction unit, a van that provides clean needles, first-aid supplies — even clothing — to those in need.

Residents who live near the Outreach Centre in Charlottetown, where many of the harm reduction unit's clients gather, have complained about open drug use and improperly discarded needles.

"We know there is controversy out there but I'm still standing up for the harm reduction and I'm still standing up for the people who need us," Cooper said.

"I understand the community's issues around the needles, they're issues with me too, but they're not coming from us. That's all I can say."

Cooper said she is also proud of the men's shelter in downtown Summerside that is run by the Native Council.

She also wants to build on the "amazing partnership" with the province, but will be seeking more input on health, education and child welfare policies.

"For me the biggest thing is about how we are starting to finally work with the province. And they see that we do bring a voice that no one else does. We work in the trenches. We're speaking for those who are not visible. They're not on a reserve, they're not on the news."

She encourages all off-reserve Indigenous people on P.E.I. to speak up about how the Native Council can help them.

"There's still so much that my community needs. Mental health, addictions, funding for school, funding for health care. We're just excluded from so many policy tables."