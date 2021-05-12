Why the Native Council of P.E.I. wants its own Indigenous-led homeless shelter

The Native Council of P.E.I. says it needs funding for its own homeless shelter after it says Bedford MacDonald House discriminated against some Indigenous clients.

Lynn Bradley, the council's mental health and addictions co-ordinator, said she is telling clients not to use the shelter because the council worries they'll face discrimination or be turned away.

"Right now if we cannot ensure the physical safety and security of our community, then we have to explore other options."

She said a recent report that did not support those allegations is "unacceptable," and that investigators did not contact the council to interview the people making the allegations.

"That's sad to me because we do have evidence that some of our clients were not given shelter supports due to behaviour."

An investigative report found no evidence of discrimination at Bedford MacDonald House, though the people making the allegations were never interviewed. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The Salvation Army, which is in charge of Bedford MacDonald House, retained HR Atlantic to investigate the allegations and prepare the report. However, the report said investigators were "stymied by lack of access to the individuals making allegations about discriminatory conduct at Bedford MacDonald House."

"On the basis of the available evidence, the investigators are not able to conclude on a balance of probabilities that Bedford MacDonald House or any of its staff members discriminated against individuals on the basis of any protected ground," the report said.

"No findings of discrimination are made. The investigators specifically decline to find discrimination on the basis of physical disability, criminal record, or ethnicity, cultural or racial heritage."

Referenced in legislature

Maj. Jamie Locke, who handles public relations for the Salvation Army, said Bedford MacDonald House does not discriminate and serves all vulnerable Islanders. But he did express disappointment about the lack of interviews.

"We wish that there had been access, that there had been opportunity for a conversation to take place between the investigator and those who had made the allegations."

The Native Council of P.E.I. is the self-governing authority for all off-reserve Indigenous people living on P.E.I. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Brad Trivers, minister of social development and housing, raised the issue in the legislature Wednesday.

"I think the allegations that were made are very serious allegations and are ones that we take very seriously," he said.

The Native Council of P.E.I., meanwhile, is purchasing tents to house clients while advocating for Indigenous-run shelters in Charlottetown, which did exist in the past.

"I do think think that as Indigenous people we have unique histories — intergenerational trauma, intergenerational strengths that sometimes come into play when we're trying to access services," Bradley said.

Open to dialogue

"So these challenges I don't think were taken into consideration and we try really hard to always use the trauma-informed approach to meet people where they're at and I think that was denied to our community members."

Bradley and the Salvation Army both said they are open to further dialogue.

"Reconciliation needs to happen, it needs to happen on both parts and it shouldn't be that our community members have to prove that this wrong was committed against them," Bradley said.

