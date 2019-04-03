Over 100 athletes competing on P.E.I. in National Stick Curling Championships

Well over 100 athletes from across the country have gathered for the National Stick Curling Championships in Charlottetown and Cornwall, P.E.I. this week.

Stick curling is a two-person game that has players use a stick that attaches to the handle of the curling rock.

The sport has swept into success in recent years as its popularity continues to grow.

"It's just gone crazy at home. The kids do it — everybody does it," said Ross MacMillan, who travelled from Manitoba for the competition. "When we first put our stick on we had maybe 20 teams ... and now we're up to 56."

"In terms of the club itself, we have a very active club here in Cornwall," said Islander and the event's chair Ernie Stavert. "A lot of senior curlers have been involved in making this event go. It's a fairly large event as far as curling bonspiels go."

The event has attracted 62 teams from nine provinces to compete, Stavert said. And having the championships on P.E.I. was definitely one of the draws to participating.

Give it a try

"I love coming to P.E.I. I make every effort to come when they host a bonspiel. It's such a warm, warm place to visit," said Sherril Minns who travelled from New Brunswick for the event.

As the sport continues to grow, Minns encourages everyone to give stick curling a try.

"There have been a lot of people who sat on the fence about trying it and those are the people who are so avid now that they never miss a game," she said.

