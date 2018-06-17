Celebrate Parks Day on P.E.I. with culture, sand sculpting, yoga on the beach

Prince Edward Island National Park will celebrate Parks Day on Saturday with a wide variety of activities.

The celebration starts early with yoga on the beach at Cavendish, starting at 8:30. Both Cavendish and Greenwich will have traditional Mi'kmaq craft demonstrations.

Brackley Beach will host an outreach booth on species at risk and a sand sculpting competition.

The day closes at Stanhope with Acadian songs and stories around a campfire.

Full information on Parks Day activities is available on the P.E.I. National Park website.

