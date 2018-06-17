Celebrate Parks Day on P.E.I. with culture, sand sculpting, yoga on the beach
P.E.I. National Park will celebrate Parks Day on Saturday with a wide variety of activities.
Free activities available at a number of national park locations
Prince Edward Island National Park will celebrate Parks Day on Saturday with a wide variety of activities.
The celebration starts early with yoga on the beach at Cavendish, starting at 8:30. Both Cavendish and Greenwich will have traditional Mi'kmaq craft demonstrations.
Brackley Beach will host an outreach booth on species at risk and a sand sculpting competition.
The day closes at Stanhope with Acadian songs and stories around a campfire.
Full information on Parks Day activities is available on the P.E.I. National Park website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.