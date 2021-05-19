Visitors flocking to P.E.I. Parks Canada sites earlier this year

Parks Canada staff are noticing more visitors to P.E.I. National Park this spring.

Whether it's people on hiking trails, bike routes or beaches, staff said it's noticeably busier.

Parks Canada does not track off-season visitor numbers but officials said parking lots are full on weekends or warmer weather days lately.

"We've definitely noticed in the P.E.I. National Park, people are coming out and enjoying our spaces," said Joel McKinnon, the visitor services co-ordinator.

Parks staff said they expect a more normal season this year. This sign at Brackley reminds visitors to physically distance. (Laura Meader/CBC)

McKinnon said it's busier than other years around this time.

"Trails have been extremely busy," he said.

"We're still kind of getting prepped for the season and the busiest time is kind of yet to come, but it's still kind of shocking to see how many people are coming out."

COVID-19 boredom

McKinnon said people seem to be looking for new activities during the pandemic.

"I think it's safe to say, people are using this opportunity to take a break from the stressful life of the pandemic — they're getting out and enjoying the fresh air," he said.

It's going to be a fantastic 2021 season. — Joel McKinnon, Parks Canada

He said spring visitors have been a wide variety of people from families to hiking groups, to individuals out for an early beach day.

"Greenwich has definitely been very popular, as well as some trails up in the Cavendish area," he said.

Paid admission starts early June

Off-season visitors don't have to pay, which also helps attract people.

People require a parks pass, or payment at the gate after June 10 this year. Campgrounds open a couple of days before that on June 8.

Signs reminding visitors about social distancing and masks are on the doors to washrooms at Brackley. Staff say masks will be required in all indoor spaces. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Staff expect this operational season will be more normal than last year when travel restrictions led to 37 per cent fewer visitors, with a total of 331,834 people coming.

That's compared to nearly 529,000 in 2019.

Washrooms were closed for much of the season last year due to COVID-19 concerns and most interpretive programs did not run.

McKinnon said much more will be open this year and there will be more staff and visitor interaction, all while following COVID-19 guidelines.

'It's going to be a fantastic 2021 season," said McKinnon.

"We hope to bring everything … and really get into a season that we can bring back some of things that we had in previous years,"

