P.E.I. National Park expecting another increase in visitors this summer

If you are thinking about camping in P.E.I. National Park this summer you'd better get on to making a reservation.

Joel McKinnon, visitor services team lead for P.E.I. National Park, expects campgrounds will be fully booked this summer.

"We're actually well above what we would have seen pre-pandemic," said McKinnon.

"It just goes to show people are still looking to get out for this season and enjoy some outdoor spaces."

The park enjoyed increased popularity during the pandemic, said McKinnon, with people more focused on outdoor activities.

With all travel restrictions to the Island now dropped and flights returning to Charlottetown Airport, market reach for the park has grown but interest in camping does not appear to have waned.

"Now that folks are able to travel a little bit further, we're still seeing the folks that had an interest in camping locally, but also folks that haven't been able to get here for the past two years," said McKinnon.

On the launch day for bookings traffic was up 95 per cent over 2021, and sites are 75 per cent booked already.

Beaches are also likely to be busy this year, said McKinnon.

Early bird pass sales are up 31 per cent over 2019.

If you're planning to spend a day at the beach, McKinnon suggests you arrive early, and that you check the P.E.I. National Park website, where staff post information about which parking lots are full.

While he is expecting campsites to be fully booked, McKinnon said cancellations happen, and it is always possible that there will be some space for last-minute campers.