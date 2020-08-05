Rip current warning issued for P.E.I. National Park
Parks Canada says surf conditions off P.E.I. National Park are dangerous Wednesday and people should not go into the ocean because of the danger of rip currents.
Swimmers urged not to go into the water due to dangerous conditions
Parks Canada says surf conditions off P.E.I. National Park are dangerous Wednesday and people should not go into the ocean because of the danger of rip currents.
As of 10 a.m., the air temperature was 29 degrees Celsius and the water temperature was 20 degrees.
The park says conditions are such that swimmers could be pulled out into the sea by rip currents, formed "when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach."
If a swimmer is being swept out to sea, they should try to attract the attention of someone on shore and tread water or swim parallel to shore in the hope of escaping the current.
Prince Edward Island has been under a heat warning this week, with relief not expected until Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.