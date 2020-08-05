Rip current warning issued for P.E.I. National Park

Parks Canada says surf conditions off P.E.I. National Park are dangerous Wednesday and people should not go into the ocean because of the danger of rip currents.

As of 10 a.m., the air temperature was 29 degrees Celsius and the water temperature was 20 degrees.

The park says conditions are such that swimmers could be pulled out into the sea by rip currents, formed "when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach."

This sign, placed at beaches in the P.E.I. National Park, illustrates what swimmers should do if they're caught in rip currents. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

If a swimmer is being swept out to sea, they should try to attract the attention of someone on shore and tread water or swim parallel to shore in the hope of escaping the current.

Prince Edward Island has been under a heat warning this week, with relief not expected until Thursday.

More from CBC P.E.I.