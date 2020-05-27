Some beaches, green space to reopen at P.E.I. National Park June 1

Islanders will be able to go to the beaches at P.E.I. National Park beginning June 1.

Parks Canada says limited visitor access and some basic services will begin at the park and at heritage and historic sites on the Island.

Visitors will have access to some day-use areas including beaches and green spaces.

Most trails will be open and there will be some cycling access on designated trails and pathways.

"We're really excited that we're finally going to be able to open up, lift some of the barricades at our park entry points and invite our visitors and our local Islanders to come back to enjoy some green spaces," said Tara McNally MacPhee, manager of visitor experience with Parks Canada.

Campsites closed until at least June 21

All camping facilities at P.E.I. National Park are staying closed until at least June 21, and group activities and public events are suspended until further notice.

The boardwalk at Greenwich will remain closed, as well as the parkway between Brackley and Covehead Bridge.

The trails at Green Gables will be open, but the home will be closed. Robinsons Island will also remain closed.

Washroom facilities will remain closed as well.

Park passes not required for time being

Park passes will not be required for entry until more services are up and running, McNally MacPhee said.

Parks Canada is asking people to be cautious and conservative in their use of these places, and to respect any provincial COVID-19 restrictions that are in place.

