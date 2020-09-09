Ottawa pitches in to repair massive Dorian damage in P.E.I. National Park

The federal government has boosted the budget to repair damage around the Cavendish area of P.E.I. National Park from post-tropical storm Dorian, a year ago this week.

It announced a further $1.76 million for rehabilitation at Green Gables Heritage Place and the campground.

"The government of Canada's investment in rehabilitating the trails and campground following the devastation of post-tropical storm Dorian, will enhance visitor infrastructure, help ensure the quality and reliability of these facilities, and continue to encourage Canadians to connect with nature," said Malpeque MP Wayne Easter in a news release.

Some of the campsites are being relocated to an area the government describes as less vulnerable to climate change. A new roofed accommodation will also be added.

"The realities of climate change on P.E.I.'s North Shore are informing these developments to ensure the campground and infrastructure are resilient long into the future," the release said.

The campground at Cavendish remained closed this summer. Park officials estimated 80 per cent of the trees in the area were destroyed or damaged.

Bunkies — roofed, off-grid accommodations — are being added to the Cavendish campground. (John Robertson/CBC)

