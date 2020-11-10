Island senior, Parks Canada urge P.E.I. to keep dogs on leash in the National Park

Simon Lemay from North Rustico, P.E.I., goes for two walks a day in the National Park — he said he likes the beauty and, for the most part, the solitude.

"Any morning I wake up alive to see this is a good day for me," said Lemay surrounded by falling golden leaves.

But after an incident on Cavendish beach a few years back, Lemay walks the trails more cautiously than before.

And with a stick in hand.

"It changed my life," he said. "I was in the army, dogs didn't bother me."

'I feel fearful'

That day on the beach, Lemay said an unleashed dog raced over and jumped on him. The surprise sent Lemay into medical distress.

He said a park warden helped him and he got the care he needed at the hospital.

"I feel fearful not only for me," said Lemay. "I feel fearful for elderly, seniors and also small kids."

'(People) should be able to walk in peace and not worry about dogs jumping on them,' says Simon Lemay. (John Robertson/CBC)

According to Parks Canada, keeping pets on a leash while in these spaces is part of the Canada National Parks Act. Fines for violating that act range between $100 and $25,000.

"Having your dog on a leash and under control in P.E.I. National Park not only helps protect the wildlife that lives in these areas, it also keeps your dog, yourself and others safe as well," said Park Warden Lori-Anne Duffy.

"This also provides an opportunity for visitors ... to come to our special places and have an opportunity to learn, discover and connect with nature.

Proper parks etiquette

Visitors are also encouraged to abide by good trail etiquette, said Duffy. For example, following public health recommendations, cleaning up after your pet, not stepping on the vegetation and moving off the trail to let others pass.

"We have noticed an increase in local residents visiting Prince Edward Island National Park, and some of these visitors are new to our special places," she said.

"We're spending a lot of time educating and communicating with these visitors who may not be aware of the domestic animal regulations."

For the most part though, Duffy said dog owners are following the rules.

'Pack in and pack out all of your garbage if waste receptacles are not available,' says Park Warden Lori-Anne Duffy. (John Robertson/CBC)

And while Lemay agrees, he said he wants to get the message out so more seniors can enjoy the park just as much as he does.

"They should be able to walk on these beautiful trails on this beautiful province," said Lemay. "They should be able to walk in peace and not worry about dogs jumping on them."

Off-leash dogs in the P.E.I. National Park can be reported to Parks Canada dispatch at 1-877-852-3100.

