Dangerous surf conditions Friday in P.E.I. National Park

Parks Canada is recommending beachgoers stay out of the water Friday in the P.E.I. National Park.

Surf conditions are considered dangerous.

"To ensure visitor safety, entering the water is not recommended," a news release from Parks Canada says.

With sunshine and an air temperature of 22 C with the water at 19 C, many will likely consider heading to Island beaches Friday.

Parks Canada also warns that rip currents are a hazard on P.E.I. beaches.

Rip currents form when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach. One of the ways this water returns to sea is to form a rip current, a narrow stream of water moving swiftly away from shore. The danger is when swimmers become trapped in the rapid current and are swept offshore.

If you get caught in a rip current, officials advise swimmers stay calm, try to attract attention, conserve energy, tread water and let the waves help take you back to shore.

If that doesn't work, swim parallel to shore out of the current, toward the breaking waves.