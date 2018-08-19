Surf conditions dangerous in P.E.I. National Park

Parks Canada is warning that surf conditions in Prince Edward Island National Park are dangerous and has recommended people stay out of the water.

In a release, Parks Canada says high winds and surf conditions could cause rip currents to form, causing a danger for swimmers.

Rip currents move away from shore and are often too powerful for people to swim against.

This sign, placed at beaches in the Prince Edward Island National Park, illustrates what swimmers should do if they're caught in rip currents. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Swimmers caught in a rip current should not try to swim against it. Remain calm and swim parallel to the shore, water safety experts say.

More P.E.I. news