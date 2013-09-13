Surf conditions dangerous in P.E.I. National Park
Parks Canada is warning that surf conditions are considered dangerous in P.E.I. National Park Tuesday.
Rip currents possible Tuesday
In heavy surf, beaches on the North Shore are prone to rip currents. These currents form when the wind pushes water up onto the beach and it runs back out to sea in fast currents.
These currents are too strong to swim against.
Parks Canada advises swimmers to stay calm and conserve energy if they are caught in a rip current. Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current and then make your way back to the beach.
